Video on Armenia’s history and culture projected on Jesus Christ statue (photos)

A video presenting Armenia, its history and culture was projected on the famous Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on September 21, the day Armenia celebrated the 29th anniversary of independence.

The event also to marked the 100th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the First Republic of Armenia (1918-1920) and Brazil.

Armenia’s Honorary Consulate in Sao Paolo has shared photos of the event.