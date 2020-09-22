SocietyTop

Niagara Falls light up in colors of Armenian flag

Siranush Ghazanchyan September 22, 2020, 09:49
The Niagara Falls were illuminated in the colors of the ARmenian flag on September 21, as Armenia celebrated the 21st anniversary of Independence.

The initiative was realized by the Armenian Embassy to Canada and the Niagara Park Committee.

