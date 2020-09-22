Home | All news | Society | Niagara Falls light up in colors of Armenian flag SocietyTop Niagara Falls light up in colors of Armenian flag Siranush Ghazanchyan September 22, 2020, 09:49 Less than a minute The Niagara Falls were illuminated in the colors of the ARmenian flag on September 21, as Armenia celebrated the 21st anniversary of Independence. The initiative was realized by the Armenian Embassy to Canada and the Niagara Park Committee. Show More Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print