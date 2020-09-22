Lithuanian President congratulates Armenia on Independence Day

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has extended congratulations to President Armen Sarkissian and all the people of Armenia on Independence Day.

“This year, both Lithuania and Armenia celebrate the 30th anniversary of the restoration of independence. I am delighted that Lithuania was the first to recognize the independence of Armenia and that after three decades we continue fostering successful bilateral cooperation between Lithuania and Armenia, friendly and sincere people-to-people contacts, especially in the field of culture”, the President said in the message.

According to the President, Lithuania was prepared to continue developing cooperation, contribute to the strengthening of relations between the European Union and Armenia, share the experience of reforms and support Armenia’s active participation in the Eastern Partnership initiative.

President Nausėda wished the President and all the people of Armenia good health as well as continued unity and success.