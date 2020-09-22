ICRC representatives visit Armenian citizens held in Azerbaijani captivity

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited the Armenian captives, including Armenian officer Gurgen Alaverdyan, in Baku, ICRC Armenia Office’s Communications Manager Zara Amatuni says.

During the visit the ICRC representatives inspected the detention conditions, got informed about their health and assisted in establishing communication with families.

Armenian officer Gurgen Alaverdyan was captured by Azerbaijani troops late last month.

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan issued a public report shortly, revealing the violations of Alaverdyan’s rights after he appeared on the territory of Azerbaijan.

Four other Armenians are being held in Azerbaijani captivity: Karen Ghazaryan from the village of Berdavan, serviceman Arayik Gazaryan, Narek Sardaryan from the village of Nerkin Khndzoresk, Arsen Baghdasaryan from Artsakh.