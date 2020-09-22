Armenia honors “Heroes of Our Times,” Sevak Markosyan wins top prize

Sevak Markosyan, founder of the Markos toys Company – won the Grand Prix at the Hero of Our Times Award. He received the prize from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a ceremony held at the historic Zvartnots Temple on Independence Day.

Twelve others awards went to Armine Aghajanyan, the founder of “Mosh” studio; veterinarian Suren Vardanyan; silversmiths Ani Sargsyan and Narine Yeghoyan; Lusine Baratyan and Rafael Martirosya, the founders of “Lucia Food” company; Tigran Baghishjanyan, the founder of “Asp” riding club; designer, shoemaker Hayk Ananyan; Arthur Khojabaghyan, the founder of a company producing 3D printers; designer, shoemaker Hayk Ananyan; founders of Twinz eyewear company Babken and Davit Khachatryan; snail breeder Vahe Hakhverdyan, beekeeper Karlen Chagharyan, confectioners Yolant Hattatin and Raffi Rshtuni; engineer, co-creator of Robin the Robot Karen Khachikyan.

Two special prizes were handed to workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and for the troops for their heroic actions in defending the country during the July clashes incited by Azerbaijan.

“By glorifying the heroes of our time, we glorify the creative potential of a person, a citizen,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that the heroes thank the government when receiving their award. In reality, he said, the government is grateful to these people, because by their actions they prove that what is being said is possible and real.

The Hero Of Our Times is also an eponymous TV show discovering and presenting entrepreneurial success stories. The program run by the Public Relations and Information Center organization of the Prime Minister’s Office is about honest, creative, aspiring and hard-working persons who pave their own way.