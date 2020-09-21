Russia values its friendly, allied relations with Armenia – Putin

Russia values its friendly, allied relations with Armenia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an Independence Day message to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“I am confident that the constructive dialogue, the multifaceted bilateral cooperation, and the ongoing interaction in the frame of integration processes within the Eurasian space will continue to develop successfully,” Putin said.

He noted that “it is indeed in the best interest of our two nations as it goes in tune with our efforts to ensure regional security and stability.”