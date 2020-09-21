France and Armenia can be proud of relations anchored on shared memory and vision – Macron

France and Armenia can be proud of a rich relationship anchored on historical ties, shared memory and vision, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a congratulatory message to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.

“More than ever, these special bonds are wealth that we must develop. They make us stronger to face the challenges that our countries face,” Macron said on Armenia’s Independence Day.

He reiterated France’s commitment to support Armenia in this brave endeavor of changes undertaken by the Armenian government since 2018.

“France is by your side to contribute to the new growth of your economy, as well as to support Armenia, to introduce long-term concrete programs in the field of health, to fight the effects of climate change. More than ever, all actors in our bilateral relations are ready to support reform and participate in economic growth. Despite the restrictions forced by the Covid-19 epidemic, I am pleased with the recent achievements of our cooperation in the fields of academia, education and culture,” the French President said.

He underlined, that as a Minsk Group Co-Chair, France will spare no effort to reach soonest resumption of negotiations between the parties with a hope to achieve a peaceful and lasting solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.