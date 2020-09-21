Armenia-2050: PM presents transformation strategy, 16 mega-goals for upcoming three decades

The changes in the coming thirty years should be based on four guiding values, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said as he presented the strategy of Armenia’s transformation until 2050.

“These changes are based on our national values, national goals and public demand. It is very important to understand the ultimate goal of this transformation, and the tasks we set before us. Of course, the strongest ideological basis is the recently adopted National Security Strategy, in the preface of which we have recorded what our national values ​​are, but from the strategic point of view, there are four guiding values,” the Prime Minister said.

1. Armenian statehood – Statehood is the only tool that allows us to make decisions about our destiny. We perceive statehood as a key value, it is very important to state that the permanence of the Armenian statehood is the practical problem that we must solve.

2. Education – Education is the only tool, the cornerstone, with which we will be able to realize our problems and find their solutions.

3. Individual – The individual is the only entity that forms a family, which we consider a national value, which forms a society, a people or a state. I consider the individual effort an idea prevailing in Armenia today.

4. Work – Work is the only tool that allows you to realize the accumulated creative potential. The government must be able to pursue a policy so that through education, individual freedoms and development, a person has the opportunity to realize his creative potential through work.

According to PM Pashinyan, the 16 mega-goals included in the strategy are as follows: