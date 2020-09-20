PM Pashinyan congratulatory Aurora Humanitarian Initiative on 5th anniversary

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative on 5th anniversary.

According to the Prime Minister, Aurora helps enhance the international standing of Armenia and the Armenian people, and has undoubtedly become a unique visiting-card for our people.

Below is the full text of the congratulatory message

Congratulations on the 5th anniversary of Aurora Humanitarian Initiative! I hereby extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to the founding members and the staff of the initiative.

Aurora is quite a young initiative, yet I am confident that it has a long and fruitful way to go ahead. Today we can state that it has gone a long way towards spreading humanitarian values and strengthening peace across the globe. Aurora contributes to mankind’s progress and promotes the principles of justice, peace and solidarity.

The initiative’s geographical coverage and the spheres of activity are expanding every year. Aurora is well known and highly reputed in the world; it has a secured a niche of its own in the family of international organizations.

Aurora helps enhance the international standing of Armenia and the Armenian people. It has undoubtedly become a unique visiting-card for our people. Aurora founders Vardan Gregoryan, Nubar Afeyan and Ruben Vardanyan did a great job. By glorifying humanity, encouraging their unwavering commitment to serving peace and progress, they materialized the noble idea of immortalizing the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Unfortunately, conflicts and wars are commonplace in modern world. The Aurora Prize is a valuable tool for preventing human tragedy and promoting peace.

Aurora supports and honors those individuals who defy numerous threats and challenges in their efforts aimed at protecting human life, health, dignity and rights, and fostering peace in the world.

Reiterating my congratulations, I express my admiration and gratitude to all those who work to bring this initiative to life.

I wish you all every success and new achievements!

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, founded on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, seeks to empower modern-day heroes who offer humanitarian assistance to those who urgently need it.

Aurora’s five-year mission has been to spotlight global humanitarians through the Aurora Prize of Awakening Humanity and support people in need through educational, health, and skills development programs promoted by the Laureates.

The Prize Laureate receives a US $1,000,000 award which gives the Laureate a unique opportunity to continue the cycle of giving and support the organizations that have inspired the humanitarian action.