I like this system with Mkhitaryan as a False 9 – Fonseca

I like this system with Mkhi as a False 9, Roma coach Paulo Fonseca said after the 0-0 draw against Verona.

The Giallorossi were forced to settle for a point from their Serie A curtain-raiser at the Stadio Bentegodi, despite creating a number of openings – particularly in the first half – to break the deadlock.

Roma played with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pedro Rodriguez and Lorenzo Pellegrini upfront.

“As Hellas Verona always played it long, it pushed our team deeper and deeper. I liked the first half movements with Mkhi, Pedro and Pellegrini.

“Carles Perez had this COVID problem, he’s not in great physical shape, so I didn’t want to risk him too much. I like this system with Mkhi as a False 9, but we do need another striker too and are working on that. We need a forward who can attack the space,” Fonseca said.