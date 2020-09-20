All-star concert in Vilnius celebrates Armenia’s Independence

An all-star concert in Vilnius marked the 30th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of Armenia, the 29th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Armenia and Armenian-Lithuanian friendship.

The concert also pay tribute to the memory of opera soloist Gegham Grigorian (1951–2016).

The event was organized by the Embassy of Armenia to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, Armenia’s Honorary Consulate in Vilnius and the Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theater on September 18.

❗Հայաստանի անկախության հռչակագրի 30-ամյակին, ՀՀ անկախության 29-ամյակին և հայ🇦🇲-🇱🇹լիտվական բարեկամությանը` հանձին Գեղամ Գրիգորյանի հիշատակին նվիրված բացառիկ համերգ և ընդունելություն Վիլնյուսում❗Սեպտեմբերի 18-ին Լիտվայում ՀՀ դեսպանության և Վիլնյուսում ՀՀ պատվավոր հյուպատոսության նախաձեռնությամբ Լիտվայի ազգային օպերայի և բալետի համերգասրահում կայացավ բացառիկ համերգ և ընդունելություն՝ նվիրված Հայաստանի անկախության հռչակագրի 30-ամյակին, ՀՀ անկախության 29-ամյակին և հայ-լիտվական բարեկամությանը` հանձին Գեղամ Գրիգորյանի հիշատակին: Հյուրերի թվում էին Լիտվայի առողջապահության նախարար Աուրելյուս Վերիգան (Aurelijus Veryga), Բալթյան երկրներում հայ առաքելական եկեղեցու թեմի առաջնորդ, Գերաշնորհ Տեր Վարդան Եպիսկոպոս Նավասարդյանը, Վիլնյուսի արքեպիսկոպոս Գինտարաս Գրուշասը, ԱԳՆ բարձրաստիճան աշխատակիցներ, Լիտվայում հավատարմագրված դիվանագետներ, ինչպես նաև հայ համայնքի ներկայացուցիչներ:Համերգին նախորդած ընդունելության ընթացքում ողջույնի խոսքով հանդես եկան Լիտվայում ՀՀ դեսպան Տիգրան Մկրտչյանը և ՀՀ պատվավոր հյուպատոս Կարապետ Բաբայանը։ Դեսպան Մկրտչյանը ներկայացեց անցնող տարում հայ-լիտվական հարաբերություններում արձանագրված ձեռքբերումները, անդրադարձավ համավարակի հետևանքով հետաձգված ծրագրերին։ Դեսպանն առանձնահատուկ շնորհակալություն հայտնեց Լիտվայի առողջապահության նախարարին՝ Հայաստանին համավարակի ընթացքում Լիտվայի ցուցաբերած մարդասիրական մեծ օգնության համար, ինչպես նաև երախտագիտության խոսքեր հղեց Հայաստան այցելած լիտվացի բժիշկների թմին և նրանց ղեկավար Մարիյուս Չյուրլիոնիսին։Համերգի բացման ողջույնի խոսքում դեսպան Տիգրան Մկրտչյանը նշեց, որ նման մեծ համերգով նշվում է երեք միմյանց հետ փոխկապակցված տարեդարձ։ Դեսպանը մեծապես կարևորեց 1990 թ․ օգոստոսի 23-ին ընդունված Հայաստանի անկախության հռչակագրի և նույն թվականի մարտի 11-ին ընդունած Լիտվայի անկախության վերականգման ակտի դերը երկու երկրների՝ միմյանց ճանաչման մասին 1991 թ․ օգոստոսի 14-ին ստորագրված պայմանագրում։ Ըստ այդմ, Լիտվան դարձավ առաջին պետությունն աշխարհում, որը ճանաչեց Հայաստանի անկախությունը, իսկ Հայաստանը՝ յոթերորդ երկիրը, որ ճանաչեց Լիտվայի անկախությունը։ Դեսպանն ընդգծեց, որ դա տեղի ունեցավ ԽՍՀՄ-ում օգոստոսյան ՊՈՒՏՉ-ից օրեր առաջ, ինչն էլ ավելի է արժևորում փոխադարձ ճանաչման փաստը։ Տիգրան Մկրտչյանը նշեց, որ նմանօրինակ բարեկամության կերտման, երկու երկրների, ժողովուրդների միջև սերտ կապի ձևավորման հարցում մեծ է եղել անհատների դերը։ Եվ հայ-լիտվական բարեկամության ամենաամուր սյուներից մեկն անկասկած Գեղամ Գրիգորյանն է եղել, որը մոտ մեկ տասնամյակ՝ սկսած 1980 թ-ից, հենդես է եկել Լիտվայի օպերային թատրոնում։ Տիգրան Մկրտչյանը հավելեց, որ համերգի հիմնական մասնակիցները՝ դիրիժոր Վարդան Գիրգորյանը, աշխարհահռչակ ճանաչում ունեցող օպերային երգչուհի, լիտվացի և հայ ժողովուրդների մերօրյա հպարտություն համարվող Հասմիկ Գրիգորյանը (սոպրանո) և օպերային երգիչներ Բարսեղ Թումանյանը (բաս) և Հովհաննես Այվազյանը (տենոր), բոլորը սերտ առնչություն ունեն Գեղամ Գրիգորյան հետ (Վարդան և Հասմիկ Գրիգորյանները վերջինիս զավակներն են, Բարսեղ Թումանյանը՝ ընկերը), ինչն էլ ավելի խորհրդանշական է դարձնում համերգը:Դեսպան Մկրտչյանը նշեց, Հայաստանի Հանրապետության համար մեծ պատիվ է, որ սույն համերգով ազդարարվում է Լիտվայի ազգային օպերայի և բալետի թատրոնի 101-րդ համերգաշրջանի սկիզբը։Համերգի երգացանկը, որում ներառված էին համաշխարհային և հայկական օպերային ստեղծագործությունների լավագույն հատվածներ, ամփոփվեց Գեղամ Գրիգորյանի կատարմամբ լիտվական դասական ստեղծագործության ձայնագրությամբ: Համերգը վարեց հայտնի լիտվահայ հեռուստատեսային հաղորդավարուհի Գաբրիելե Մարտիրոսյանը։ Gepostet von Embassy of Armenia to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia am Sonntag, 20. September 2020

The concert also marked the opening of the 101st season of the Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theater, which makes the event even more special.

The great maestro’s children – the best of the best Asmik Grigorian and Vardan Grigorian, his friend, legendary bass Barsegh Tumanyan and one of the best young tenors Hovhannes Ayvazyan shared the stage with the Lithuanian Opera and Ballet orchestra.

In his opening remarks Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan presented the achievements of the Armenian-Lithuanian relations, referred to the programs postponed due to the epidemic.

The Ambassador expressed special gratitude to the Lithuanian Minister of Health for the great humanitarian assistance provided by Lithuania to Armenia during the epidemic, and thanked the team of Lithuanian doctors who visited Armenia.