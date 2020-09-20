All-star concert in Vilnius celebrates Armenia’s Independence

An all-star concert in Vilnius marked the 30th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of Armenia, the 29th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Armenia and Armenian-Lithuanian friendship.
The concert also pay tribute to the memory of opera soloist Gegham Grigorian (1951–2016).
The event was organized by the Embassy of Armenia to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, Armenia’s Honorary Consulate in Vilnius and the Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theater on September 18.
The concert also marked the opening of the 101st season of the Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theater, which makes the event even more special.
The great maestro’s children – the best of the best Asmik Grigorian and Vardan Grigorian, his friend, legendary bass Barsegh Tumanyan and one of the best young tenors Hovhannes Ayvazyan shared the stage with the Lithuanian Opera and Ballet orchestra.
In his opening remarks Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan presented the achievements of the Armenian-Lithuanian relations, referred to the programs postponed due to the epidemic.
The Ambassador expressed special gratitude to the Lithuanian Minister of Health for the great humanitarian assistance provided by Lithuania to Armenia during the epidemic, and thanked the team of Lithuanian doctors who visited Armenia.