Tottenham re-sign Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale on loan

Tottenham have re-signed Wales forward Gareth Bale from Spanish champions Real Madrid on a season-long loan, the BBC reports.

Bale, 31, left Spurs for a then world record £85m in 2013 and went on to score more than 100 goals and win four Champions Leagues with Real.

He originally joined Tottenham as a 17-year-old from Southampton in 2007 for an initial payment of £5m.

Bale has also won two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, three Uefa Super Cups and three Club World Cups with Real.

He remains the most expensive British player in history, as well as the top-scoring British player in La Liga – with 80 goals and 40 assists in 171 league appearances, averaging a goal or assist every 104 minutes.

However, a run of injuries, indifferent form and a deteriorating relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane had seen Bale become a marginal figure.