Some outfits for Lady Gaga’s “Armenian” video designed by Karina Akopyan

London-based Russian-Armenian artist Karina Akopyan designed some of the outfits for Lady Gaga’s latest 911 music video inspired by Armenian filmmaker Sergei Parajanov’s 1969 film The Color of Pomegranates.

Karina Akopyan is a Russian born artist and illustrator. According to her website, “Akopyan’s work depicts a world of pain, euphoria, frustration, made up memories and sex fantasies, often a political reference.”

The red-hot latex bra and skirt combo and a bodysuit are among the costumes created by the designer.

“It was lovely to see my work alongside references of one of my favorite filmmakers Sergei Parajanov who inspired my aesthetic in many ways,” Karina Akobyan said on Instagram.

Lady Gaga’s new video is full of references to Parajanov’s classic 1969 art film. When Gaga is first introduced she’s surrounded by actual pomegranates. The poster of the film briefly appears in the video. The word “caution” (զգուշություն) written on a ribbon in Armenian can be seen throughout the short film.

The music video was directed by filmmaker Tarsem Singh, who has frequently cited Parajanov as a major influence.

“This short film is very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us,” Lady Gaga said on Instagram.

“Something that was once my real life everyday is now a film, a true story that is now the past and not the present. It’s the poetry of pain,” she added.

The original film is a poetic retelling of the life of 18th-century Armenian poet and musician Sayat-Nova. Parajanov used little actual dialogue in the film, and most of the story is told through narrative, sound, some music, and occasional title cards.

Below are some shot-for-shot comparisons between the film and “911.”

The Color of Pomegranates

911