TopWorld

US set to ban TikTok and WeChat in 48 hours

Siranush Ghazanchyan September 18, 2020, 17:16
Less than a minute

TikTok and WeChat will be banned in the US from Sunday, unless President Trump agrees to a last-minute deal, the BBC reports.

The Department of Commerce said on Friday it would issue an order barring US citizens from downloading messaging app WeChat or video-sharing app TikTok.

The order will ban the apps from being distributed through any app store on any platform.

The government is concerned the Chinese-owned apps could threaten national security.

If a partnership between Oracle and TikTok owner ByteDance is agreed – and approved by President Trump – the app would not be banned.

It is not yet clear whether Mr Trump will approve the deal, but he is expected to review it before the Sunday deadline.

Show More
Back to top button
Close