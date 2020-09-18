US set to ban TikTok and WeChat in 48 hours

TikTok and WeChat will be banned in the US from Sunday, unless President Trump agrees to a last-minute deal, the BBC reports.

The Department of Commerce said on Friday it would issue an order barring US citizens from downloading messaging app WeChat or video-sharing app TikTok.

The order will ban the apps from being distributed through any app store on any platform.

The government is concerned the Chinese-owned apps could threaten national security.

If a partnership between Oracle and TikTok owner ByteDance is agreed – and approved by President Trump – the app would not be banned.

It is not yet clear whether Mr Trump will approve the deal, but he is expected to review it before the Sunday deadline.