US European Command provides medical supplies to Armenia’s rescue service, ambulance

US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy joined representatives from Armenia’s regional ambulatory services and the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) today to donate medical supplies – provided by the US European Command (EUCOM) – to assist in Armenia’s ongoing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the US Embassy in Armenia informs.

Major General Vrezh Gabrielyan, the Head of the MES Rescue Service, accepted a donation of personal protective gear on behalf of the MES.

Representatives from all of Armenia’s provinces were on hand to receive donations of personal protective gear and pulse oximeters on behalf of the regional ambulatory services.