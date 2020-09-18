NoToPlastic: EU promotes the use of reusable bags in Armenia

The European Union, in cooperation with the Armenia Ministry of Environment, distributed 2,650 reusable bags in Yerevan supermarkets between 12-15 September.

“Help us limit the use of single-use plastics and in case you received one of our bags, do not forget to reuse it. Remember that Armenia plans to ban the sale of single-use plastics bags as of 2022 – be prepared now,” says the the EU Delegation to Armenia.

In April this year the Armenian National Assembly voted unanimously to approve amendments to the Law on Trade and Services that will see the single-use plastic banned.

The changes envisage banning the use of polyethylene sacks and bags of up to 50 microns in thickness (except for sacks used for wrapping and sacks and bags made from secondary raw materials).

The bill was tabled by the Government. The executive says the widespread use of polyethylene sacks and bags in the sphere of trade and services in Armenia has led to environmental problems.