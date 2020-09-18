Messi is a player for Barcelona, the club I love: Guardiola

Pep Guardiola said Friday that only Lionel Messi knows if a move to Manchester City is a possibility next year after the Argentine reluctantly decided to stay at Barcelona this season, AFP reports.

City were believed to be in the driving seat to sign the six-time Ballon d’Or winner if he left Catalonia.

“I don’t have to explain anything. I think Leo explained quite well his feelings, I don’t have anything to add,” Guardiola said ahead of City’s first game of the new season, away to Wolves on Monday.

“He is a Barcelona player, the club I love and (I have) nothing more to say.”

Messi will be able to leave Barca for free next summer but his former coach Guardiola, who was Barcelona’s most successful-ever manager with 14 trophies in four years between 2008 and 2012, is in the dark over whether he is keen to come to Manchester.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I cannot talk about the intentions from other people.”

Guardiola insisted he had no complaints over the lack of signings so far in the window.

“Since day one when I arrive here, I am more than satisfied with what I had in the team and I know the club do absolutely everything not just for me, for the team, for all of us to do our best,” he said.

“What is going to happen will happen. If we stay with the players we have, I will be happy. I never am going to complain about this. I am a lucky person to have these players to be in this club.”