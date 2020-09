Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, 97, is working with Armenia to improve its diplomatic relations with the US ahead of strategic talks between the two nations slated for October, J.R. O’Dwyer Company informs.

His firm, Alston & Bird, will monitor current events relevant to US-Armenia relations and may conduct outreach to Congress and the Trump administration.

Dole, a special counsel at A&B, was president Jerry Ford’s VP running mate in 1976 and the Republican presidential nominee in 1996.