Armenian PM congratulates the Jewish community on Rosh Hashanah

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Armenia’s Jewish community on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

“Today, Armenia’s Jewish community will join all Jews worldwide to celebrate a beautiful holiday that symbolizes the New Year. May this new year be a year of peace, prosperity and progress,” the Prime Minister said.

“I wish the centuries-old ties between our two nations would go strengthening in tune with the new realities,” he added.

The Prime Minister wished the fellow citizens of Jewish descent robust health and all the best.