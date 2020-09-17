New stamp depicts Armenian Church of Saint Gregory the Illuminator in Singapore

A postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Armenian cultural heritage in the Asian region. Church of Saint Gregory the Illuminator in Singapore” has been put into circulation.

The postage stamp depicts the facade of the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Church in Singapore.

The postage stamp also depicts the inscriptions “SAINT GREGORY THE ILLUMINATOR CHURCH, SINGAPORE” and “ARMENIAN APOSTOLIC HOLY CHURCH” in Armenian and English.

The Armenian Apostolic Church of St. Gregory the Illuminator is the oldest standing building in Singapore. The church was designed and built by well-known Irish architect, George Coleman, and is considered to be his most famous masterpiece. It was built in 1835 and consecrated in 1836. It is surrounded by landscaped tropical gardens with a small cemetery, where prominent Armenians of Singapore of ХIХ and ХХ centuries have been laid to rest.

Date of issue: September 17, 2020

Designer: David Dovlatyan

Printing house: Cartor, France

Size: 40,0 x 30,0 mm

Stamps per sheet: 10 pcs

Print run: 40 000 pcs