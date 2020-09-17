Four SU-30SM fighters “on duty” in Armenia sky

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has shared footage showing four SU-30SM fighters flying in the sky above Yerevan.

“For the first time, our four “SU-30SM” fighters go on duty together,” the Prime Minister captioned the video.

Առաջին անգամ մեր չորս «ՍՈւ-30СМ»-ները միասին դուրս են եկել հերթապահության։)

Armenia purchased four Su-30SM fighters from Russia in 2019, negotiations are under way to acquire a new batch.

The Sukhoi Su-30SM is a Russian-made twin-engine, two-seat supermaneuverable 4+ generation fighter jet.

It is a multi-role fighter for all-weather, air-to-air and air-to-surface deep interdiction missions.