Four SU-30SM fighters “on duty” in Armenia sky

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has shared footage showing four SU-30SM fighters flying in the sky above Yerevan.
“For the first time, our four “SU-30SM” fighters go on duty together,” the Prime Minister captioned the video.
Armenia purchased four Su-30SM fighters from Russia in 2019, negotiations are under way to acquire a new batch.
The Sukhoi Su-30SM is a Russian-made twin-engine, two-seat supermaneuverable 4+ generation fighter jet.
It is a multi-role fighter for all-weather, air-to-air and air-to-surface deep interdiction missions.