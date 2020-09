Armenia one position up in FIFA World Ranking

The Armenian national team has moved one position up and is currently ranked 101st in the FIFA World Ranking.

After more than six months of disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, international matches finally recommenced this month.

Armenia played two matches in September, losing 1-2 to North Macedonia and beating Estonia 2-0 within the framework of the UEFA Nations League.

Belgium tops the ranking followed by France and Brazil.