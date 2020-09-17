We have seen elements of Turkey’s military presence in Azerbaijan – Armenian FM

In the South Caucasus, we have our own set of security challenges, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview with Egypt’s Nile TV.

“We have the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in which our priority focus is on the very existential physical security of our compatriots in Nagorno-Karabakh, and the status of Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Foreign Minister said.

“And here we are involved in negotiations, not easy ones, we insist that the conflict can be resolved strictly through peaceful means, we insist that it has to be a compromise-based solution, and it cannot be a solution which is not based on a balance of position, a balance of interest. We are committed to work towards peace and security, towards the peaceful resolution of the conflict,” he added.

The Foreign Minister noted that there was an attempted aggression against Armenia across the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in July this year.

“it was a serious challenge to the peace process and to the stability in the region. All the countries in the world have been very careful not to stir further escalation apart from Turkey, which has taken a very one-sided approach. We’ve seen elements of the military presence of Turkey in Azerbaijan, receiving news about recruitment of foreign terrorist fighters to be sighted to our region. So we cannot be indifferent to this policy of destabilization and aggressive policy, which is not welcome,” Minister Mnatsakanyan stated.