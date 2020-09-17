All-star concert in Vilnius to mark 29th anniversary of Armenia’s independence

An all-star concert at Lithuania’s Opera and Ballet Theater will mark the 29th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Armenia and celebrate Armenian-Lithuanian friendship, Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan informs.

The concert organized jointly with the Armenian Embassy to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will also pay tribute to the memory of opera soloist Gegham Grigorian (1951–2016).

The great maestro’s children – the best of the best Asmik Grigorian and Vardan Grigorian, his friend, legendary bass Barsegh Tumanyan and one of the best young tenors Hovhannes Ayvazyan will share the stage with the Lithuanian Opera and Ballet orchestra.

The concert to be held on September 18 will also mark the opening of the 101st season of the Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theater, which makes the event even more special.