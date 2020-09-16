Trump presides as Israel, two Arab states sign historic pacts

US President Donald Trump has hailed the “dawn of a new Middle East”, amid landmark deals between Israel and Gulf states Bahrain and the UAE, the BBC reports.

Mr Trump spoke as the UAE and Bahrain signed agreements fully normalizing their relations with Israel.

The three countries hailed the deals as historic, as did Mr Trump, whose administration helped broker them.

The Gulf states are just the third and fourth Arab countries to recognize Israel since its founding in 1948.

Mr Trump hopes other countries will follow suit, but the Palestinians have urged them not to while their conflict remains unsolved.

For decades, most Arab states have boycotted Israel, insisting they would only establish ties after the Palestinian dispute was settled.