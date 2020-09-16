Madonna to direct film of her own life story

Pop icon Madonna has announced she will direct a film about her own life and career.

The star is also co-writing the movie with Diablo Cody, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Juno and Young Adult.

The script is expected to chart her rise from Michigan, to the slums of New York City, to global superstardom – via songs such as Like A Virgin and Vogue.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” said Madonna.

The star said the film would focus on music, adding: “Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive.”

“There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision,” she added.

The as-yet-untitled project will be Madonna’s third as director after 2008’s Filth and Wisdom and 2011’s WE, which was based around King Edward VIII’s affair with Wallis Simpson.