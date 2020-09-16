Kim Kardashian joins Facebook and Instagram boycott

Kim Kardashian West and dozens of other celebrities have announced they will freeze their social media accounts to protest against the spread of “hate, propaganda and misinformation.”

“Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact,” Kardashian wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

The move is part of the #StopHateforProfit campaign which was organised by civil rights activists, the BBC reports.

The celebrities will freeze their accounts for 24 hours on Wednesday.

I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation – created by groups to sow division and split America apart pic.twitter.com/XkxzABn7qw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 15, 2020

“I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation – created by groups to sow division and split America apart,” Kardashian said.

“Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy,” she added.

Other celebrities that have agreed to take part in the boycott include actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Sacha Baron Cohen and Jennifer Lawrence, as well as singer Katy Perry,