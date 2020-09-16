HyeAid Lebanon fundraising and Telethon a major success

The Pan-Armenian Council of the Western United States has expressed gratitude to the Armenian-American Community for its outpouring of generous support to our August 30th HyeAid Lebanon fundraising telethon under the theme of “One Nation, One Future.”

In a short four-week period and during a telethon that lasted for only three hours, an impressive total of $1,375,555 was pledged. To date, 85 percent of this amount has been received, with the balance expected to arrive shortly. An initial transmittal of $500,000 has already been made to the special banking account that has been assigned by His Holiness Catholicos Aram I to be transferred to the Lebanese-Armenian Reconstruction Committee.

The total expenses incurred while realizing the fundraising – including social media advertising, technical and production support for the telethon, portal and credit card processing fees, and other telethon related charges – are $44,272.

“Our united community has risen once again, and once again has exhibited its vigilance and generosity for the greater good of our national priorities,” the Council said in a statement.

The Pan-Armenian Council pledges to continue to remain vigilant in support of all Armenians in need, wherever they may be and whenever the necessity warrants.