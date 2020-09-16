Employment program for Lebanese-Armenians launched

The Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs and Repat Armenia Foundation have joined forces to launch an employment support program for Lebanese Armenians, who have relocated or are willing to move and work in Armenia.

“The current situation in Lebanon has been a wake-up call to provide not only for short-time solutions, but also to create long-term opportunities that benefit both our compatriots and our homeland,” the Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office says.

Within days following the LebanonBlast, public and private initiatives were launched in support of Lebanese Armenians, as many companies and employers announced their willingness to hire Armenians that have fled Lebanon and have relocated in Armenia; some have also created various positions targeting specifically those affected by the disaster.

The Employment Support Program will facilitate the access of Lebanese-Armenians to the job market and will support them in finding meaningful careers and job opportunities in Armenia.

It will play an important role in job matching, enhancing employability, addressing skill mismatches and linking support directly to employers and workers through the provision of various mentorship and networking opportunities.