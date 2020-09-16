Ceasefire violations in Tavush direction nearly double after July hostilities – Armenian DM

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been carrying out fortification works at the border over the past two weeks with a view of neutralizing the privilege of the Armenian positions, Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan said at a Q&A session at the National Assembly.

“The situation has been maintaining for a fortnight. We have been demonstrating information restraint. Yesterday, the Azerbaijani side raised the question after one of their servicemen was wounded. Complete information about all these developments is being provided to the OSCE Minsk Group CO-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office,” the Defense Minister said.

According to him, the ceasefire violations in the direction of Tavush, the scene for the July hostilities, have nearly doubled.

“We hope that the ceasefire will be maintained, also due to our relevant actions, thus contributing to the negotiation process,” Minister Tonoyan stated.

The Defense Ministry earlier reported the death of a contract serviceman as a result of provocation from the Azerbaijani side. Members of government and parliament observed a moment of silence in the memory of the deceased.