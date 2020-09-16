Armenian men can now take paternity leave

The Armenian National Assembly voted 116 to 1 today to approve amendments to the Labor Code.

The bill presented by several members of the ruling My Step faction will allow fathers to take a paid five-day paternity leave within 30 days after the birth of the child.

The amendments are also meant to ensure better protection of the employment rights of caregivers of children up to one year old.

It has been established that the substantial working conditions of a person caring for a child under one year of age may not be changed to less favorable ones.