Three new judges elected to Armenia’s Constitutional Court

The Armenian National Assembly voted today to elect three new judges to the Constitutional Court.

Yervand Khundkaryan was nominated by the General Assembly of Judges, Arthur Vagharshyan and Edgar Shatiryan were nominated by the President and the Government respectively.

The two opposition factions – Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia – did not participate in the voting.

The seats were left vacant after the National Assembly voted unanimously in June to pass a bill on Constitutional amendments.

The judges who had not yet completed a term of office of 12 years stayed in office until completion of this term, while the tenure of the three judges who had already served a term of 12 years were terminated.

It was earlier planned to hold a referendum on Constitutional amendments, but it was cancelled because of the state of emergency declared due to the coronavirus pandemic.