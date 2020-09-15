International Hrant Dink Award to be presented on journalist’s birthday

The annual International Hrant Dink Award will be presented tonight on the journalist’s birthday.

Organizers invite everyone to an online ceremony to celebrate the ongoing struggles for rights all over the world, and to cherish and nurture the hope together.

The ceremony will be streamed on Hrant Dink Foundation’s website, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts of the Foundation from 20.00 (UTC+3).

The online ceremony will host special music performances of Arto Tunçboyacıyan, Can Bonomo, Dialog Project, Kalben, Kudsi Erguner and O.F.F., short videos about rights movements and the speeches of the laureates.