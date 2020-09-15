Home | All news | Society | Chair of Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee back to work after maternity leave SocietyTop Chair of Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee back to work after maternity leave Siranush Ghazanchyan September 15, 2020, 22:18 Less than a minute Chair of Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committed Tatevik Revazyan has returned to work after maternity leave. “Back to work with my little partner in crime,” she captioned photos with daughter Montea. Back to work with my little partner in crime ❤ Thanks to Arthur Lumen for capturing these precious moments 🙂Gepostet von Tatevik Revazian am Dienstag, 15. September 2020 Show More Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print