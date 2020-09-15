SocietyTop

Chair of Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee back to work after maternity leave

Siranush Ghazanchyan September 15, 2020, 22:18
Chair of Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committed Tatevik Revazyan has returned to work after maternity leave.

“Back to work with my little partner in crime,” she captioned photos with daughter Montea.

