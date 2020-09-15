Catholicos Karekin II hosts Eduardo Eurnekian at the Mother See

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, hosted today national hero of Armenia Eduardo Eurnekian. who is a benefactor of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

During the conversation, His Holiness brought his blessing and appreciation to the benefactor for his continuous commitment to the national and patriotic life and large-scale programs implemented by him, as well as for his support to the Armenian Church and the mission of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

At the end of the meeting, the Catholicos of All Armenians, Mr. Eduardo Eornekian, visited the Mother Cathedral to follow the renovation works, and visited the Holy Archangels Church.

They also visited the Eurnekian School under the auspices of the Mother See to talk to students and wish them a successful academic year ahead.