Armenian film “Chnchik” included in competition program of Busan IFF

The full-length feature “Chnchik” by Aram Shahbazyan has been included in “New Currents” competition section of Busan International Film Festival, the Armenian National Cinema Center informs.

Produced with the financial support of the National Cinema Center of Armenia, the long-awaited film, which came a hard way all through the years, was finally released in 2019.

Busan is the most representative International Film Festival in Asia, which kicks off on October 21-30.

Busan IFF is prominent for its high aesthetic standards and refined film program.

The festival program features 192 films from 68 countries.