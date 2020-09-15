Armenia, the Arab League keen to expand cooperation

Within the framework of his visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Abul Gheit.

Minister Mnatsakanyan noted that the meeting is a good opportunity to reconsider the cooperation established between Armenia and the Arab League, to outline the prospects of its expansion. The sides emphasized the role of the Armenian communities in strengthening the relations between Armenia and the Arab world.

The Foreign Minister and the Secretary General of the Arab League touched upon the developments in the Middle East, North Africa and the South Caucasus. They expressed concern over the manifestations of provocative actions in those regions, aimed at undermining stability and security, and stressed the need for joint steps by the international community to maintain and strengthen peace and stability in the regions.

The Foreign Minister briefed his interlocutor on Armenia’s principled position and approaches to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

During the meeting, the current situation around the Palestinian issue was touched upon. The Armenian Foreign Minister attached importance to the efforts aimed at the settlement of humanitarian issues in Lebanon and Syria.