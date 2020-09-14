Lithuanian-Armenian soprano Asmik Grigorian nominated for Gramaphone Awards

Lithuanian-Armenian opera diva Asmik Grigorian, winner of the 2019 International Opera Award as best female singer, has been nominated for Gramaphone Awards 2020 for her part in the opera “Salome.”

“Asmik Grigorian’s erotically charged Salome is outstanding and the main reason you should at least try to see this performance. The Lithuanian soprano sings the role superbly, a lighter soprano than many of the tungsten-plated heavies heard elsewhere, but flecked with steel nonetheless. She is a terrific actress, too: sulky, steamy, and manipulative,” the Gramophone Magazine writes.

Asmik Grigorian is a long-time soloist of Vilnius City Opera.

She is the recipient of the highest Lithuanian theater award, the Golden Stage Cross twice, in 2005 and 2010.

In May 2016, Grigorian was honored at the International Opera Awards in London as the Best Newcomer (“Young Female Singer”).

She was honored with the Order for Merits to Lithuania, Knight’s Cross (2018) and was named Best female singer at International Opera Awards 2019.

The Gramophone Classical Music Awards, launched in 1977, are one of the most significant honors bestowed on recordings in the classical record industry. They are often viewed as equivalent to or surpassing the American Grammy award, and referred to as the Oscars for classical music.

] They are widely regarded as the most influential and prestigious classical music awards in the world.

The winners are selected annually by critics for the Gramophone magazine and various members of the industry, including retailers, broadcasters, arts administrators, and musicians. Awards are usually presented in September each year in London.