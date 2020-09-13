Mick Schumacher drives his father’s 2004 title-winning Ferrari (video)

Ferrari celebrated their 1000th Formula One race by having Mick Schumacher drive his father Michael’s 2004 title-winning Ferrari around Mugello before the Tuscan Grand Prix, The Daily Mail reports.

The Formula Two star razzed his father’s F2004 around the Italian track ahead of lights out in a tribute to the F1 legend as he continues to battle for his life after a horrific skiing accident seven years ago.

Dressed in Ferrari’s red overalls, the 21-year-old sped round the old school circuit in the dominant car his father won 13 out of 20 races on the way to his seventh and final World Championship in 2004.

Michael suffered a near-fatal brain injury back in December 2013 when he fell and hit his head on a rock while skiing off-piste in the French Alps.

Schumacher was placed in a medically-induced coma which he is now out of, but following the skiing accident seven years ago, his condition has been kept a closely guarded secret from those outside his Lake Geneva mansion.

Schumacher won 72 of his record 91 victories for Ferrari but was unable to be there to celebrate his former team’s landmark race at Mugello.