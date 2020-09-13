Foreign Minister meets representatives of Egypt’s Armenian community

On an official visit to Egypt, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with prominent representatives of the Armenian community of Egypt, the Primate of the Egyptian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church T. Bishop Ashot Mnatsakanyan, Primate of the Armenian Catholic Church, Bishop Grigor Ogostinos Gusan, members of community organizations and unions.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome, Minister Mnatsakanyan commended the contribution of the Armenian community of Egypt to preserving the national identity and historical heritage.

“30 years ago, the Armenian people, having a powerful history and deep sense of identity, restored one of the most important instruments for the protection and development of collective identity: the statehood. And the sense of responsibility towards the statehood, freedom and independence in our communities is one of the best examples of supporting the state.”the Minister noted.

During the meeting, Minister Mnatsakanyan exchanged views with the representatives of the Armenian community of Egypt on the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy, current challenges and the ways to address them.

With regards to the prospects of promoting the cooperation between Armenia and Egypt, Minister Mnatsakanyan emphasized the important role of the Armenian community of Egypt in bridging the two friendly states and peoples.