Chess 9LX: Aronian and Kasparov share a point

Armenian GM Levon Aronian shared a point with Garry Kasparov (Croatia) in the 7th round of the Chess 9LX Champions Showdown.

Levon Aronian and Magnus Carlsen (Norway) are ties for the first place with 5 points.

Aronian will now face Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Magnus Carlsen in the last two rounds.

Ten of the world’s elite remotely fight it out for a total prize fund of $150,000, playing nine rounds of Chess 960 or Fischer Random games over three days.

Chess 960 is a chess variant, the original concept for which was pioneered by the late American World Champion Bobby Fischer, where the pieces on the first and last ranks are shuffled. Some 960 unique positions are possible, which explains the name.