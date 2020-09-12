Henrikh Mkhitaryan is in good form, Fonseca says

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is in good form, Roma’s head coach Paolo Fonseca said after the match against Cagliari.

The Giallorossi drew 2-2 in their third friendly of pre-season at the Sardegna Arena, coming back from a first half deficit thanks to goals from Cengiz Under and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

“He’s a very clever player, and he can play in various different positions,” Fonseca said after the match.

“Mkhitaryan is clearly in good form right now – but we also have others who are playing well and feeling confident and that’s really important for me.”



The boss after today’s game…💬 #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/zV0LUiLms8 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 12, 2020

“He’s in good form right now but we also have others who are playing well and feeling confident and that’s really important for me,” the coach stated.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan left Arsenal last month to join Roma on a permanent deal after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The Armenia international spent most of last season on loan with the Serie A side, scoring nine goals in 27 games.