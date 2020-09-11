Skrill money transfer system launches in Armenia

The Skrill online payment system has been launched in Armenia ans is fully functioning, Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arsahakyan informs

From now on individuals and legal entities have the opportunity to receive and transfer money through VISA cards registered in Armenia, as well as to withdraw cash from banks or ATMs via VISA card by simply registering on Skrill.com website or a the corresponding application.

The launch of this system in Armenia will create a new opportunity for individuals and companies providing online services, and will contribute to the development of online trading companies.

Work is underway to launch other similar tools (PayPal, TransferWise, etc.) in Armenia.