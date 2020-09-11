Selfie with Henrikh Mkhitaryan (video)

The Italian Forza Roma has shared video of Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan taking selfies with

“Mkhitaryan has said and shown more than once that he is happy at Roma. But behind Mkhitaryan’s smile there is also a great professional,” the website writes.

“This was proven by a gesture after training, when the eyes of many fans were for the Friedkin’s exit from the Trigoria sports center. The Armenian went out in his car but unlike other teammates, he stopped for a few minutes to please all the Roma fans, young and old, who surrounded him in piazzale Dino Viola. With the mask on his face, Mkhitaryan took selfies and signed autographs before returning home,” Forza Roma writes.