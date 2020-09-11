Armenian, Iranian FMs discuss situation in the South Caucasus and Middle East

On September 11, at the initiative of the Armenian side, a phone conversation was held between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Iran Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Mohammad Javad Zarif.

During the conversation a number of issues of bilateral agenda were discussed. Both sides highlighted the promotion of the dialogue based on traditional friendship and mutual trust, as well as the steps towards expanding the cooperation.

The interlocutors also touched upon the issues of peace and security in the South Caucasus and Middle East, as well as current challenges and the international cooperation aimed at addressing them.