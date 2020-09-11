Air France resumes regular flights to Armenia

Air France will resume regular Paris-Yerevan-Paris flights three times a week from September 13, 2020.

According to the French Embassy in Armenia, reservations are made directly via the Air France website or Saberatours-Sevan (+ 525 555 37410) and Executive Travel Air City (+ 37460 612277) or + 37460 612288.

The regular flights to and from the Republic of Armenia have reopened, the Civil Aviation Committee informs.

At the same time, the Committee notes that it’s up to airlines to make decisions regarding the resumption of flights, frequencies and directions.

The conditions and restrictions on the entry of passengers leaving Armenia for another country are regulated in accordance with the rules established by that country.

For more detailed information, it’s necessary to contact the airlines or their representative offices in Armenia.

For information on airlines it’s necessary to call 1-87 or visit the website of Zvartnots International Airport.

According to the Armenian government decision of August 12, non-citizens will be allowed to Armenia. They can choose to self-isolate for 14 days or take a PCR test and leave the quarantine, if the result is negative.

Foreign citizens can obtain a visa to Armenia only at the Armenian diplomatic representations abroad (embassy, consulate, consular post) or through e-visa electronic system.