The video of Armenians in Baku has gone viral on social media.

While those behind the camera cannot be seen, they can be heard talking to each other and telling about the trip in Russian and Armenian.

“Our city of Baku is situated here, on the ancient Armenian land of Atrpatakan. We are now walking in Baku, enjoying and sending greetings to law-enforcement and security services,” the narrator says.

“See you soon,” he adds.