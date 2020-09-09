Ryanair “offers” the Kardashians cheap flights to Armenia

Ryanair air company has taken to Twitter to “break the news” that the final season of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be about a big family trip to Armenia in 2021.

“We have flights to Yerevan on from €19.99 if E! are looking to save some budget,” Ryanair tweeted.

breaking: the series finale will be a big family trip to Armenia in 2021



The Kardashian family has announced that the show, which has been running for 14 years, will end in 2021.

The Kardashians, however, have not revealed what the final 20th season is going to be about.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian said in a statement posted on social media.

Expressing her thanks to the “thousands of individuals and businesses” involved in the programme, Kim also added: “I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.”

After news of the show’s demise became known, her sister and co-star Khloe Kardashian tweeted: “The emotions are overflowing today… change is tough but sometimes needed.”

I love you guys so much!!! Thank you for everything!!! The emotions are overflowing today ❤️💋💔 change is tough but sometimes needed. I can’t express how much I love and appreciate you guys — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 8, 2020

The show premiered on E! on October 14, 2007. Its 19th season will begin airing on September 17 and will be followed by one final season, season 20, in 2021.