Ronaldo becomes second men’s player to reach 100 international goals

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has become just the second player to ever reach 100 international goals, Goal reports.

Ronaldo reached the milestone just before half-time of Tuesday’s Nations League match against Sweden, slamming home a free-kick from outside the box to score the game’s first goal.

It wouldn’t take long for Ronaldo to reach his 101st goal as the forward netted a fine strike from outside the box in the 72nd minute, giving Portugal all they would need in a 2-0 win.

The 35-year-old is only the second men’s player to reach 100 goals for his country after Ali Daei, who scored 109 times for Iran.

Ronaldo’s goal was also the 57th of his career from a direct free-kick and the 10th for Portugal.