Humanitarian aid from Armenian community of Cyprus to Lebanon

The Armenian community of Cyprus will send food supplies to the Lebanese Armenian community.

The Armenian Prelacy of Cyprus and the Office of the Armenian Representative had appealed for help for the Armenian community of Lebanon, whereby the community responded positively.

On Monday, 7 September 2020, Archbishop Khoren Doghramadjian and the Armenian Representative, Vartkes Mahdessian visited the Mitsides factory and attended the loading of food supplies (7,000 bags of flour, 9600 packets of macaroni, 2,400 bags of bulgur, 3,168 bags of rice and 1080 tins of milk powder).

The container will depart for the port of Beirut where it will be delivered to the Armenian Diocese of Lebanon, to Archbishop Shahe Panossian and the supplies will be distributed to the needy families.